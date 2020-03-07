Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given New £110 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 9,000 ($118.39) to £110 ($144.70) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FLTR. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,900 ($117.07) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($124.97) to £135 ($177.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,839 ($116.27).

FLTR stock opened at GBX 8,448 ($111.13) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 5,390 ($70.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,716.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,241.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a GBX 133 ($1.75) dividend. This is an increase from Flutter Entertainment’s previous dividend of $67.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Flutter Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

