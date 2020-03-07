Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focuses on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that blocks cancer and inflammatory disease processes. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.70.

FPRX stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 922.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

