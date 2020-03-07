First National Bank of South Miami Purchases 250 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 104.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Oracle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $47.37 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

