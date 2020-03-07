First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NYSE:FCF opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,249,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 47,474 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

