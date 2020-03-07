Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 252.11% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Finjan’s FY2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Get Finjan alerts:

Finjan stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Finjan has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.25.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finjan will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finjan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Finjan by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Finjan by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,024,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 257,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Finjan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finjan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.