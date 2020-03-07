Financial Review: Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) and WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and WPX Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Coast Oil Trust 23.98% 6.20% 6.20% WPX Energy 11.17% 3.09% 1.63%

4.6% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of WPX Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of WPX Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPX Energy has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and WPX Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A WPX Energy 0 1 20 0 2.95

WPX Energy has a consensus price target of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 152.31%. Given WPX Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WPX Energy is more favorable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pacific Coast Oil Trust and WPX Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Coast Oil Trust $54.18 million 0.19 $12.62 million N/A N/A WPX Energy $2.29 billion 1.18 $256.00 million $0.33 19.70

WPX Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Summary

WPX Energy beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of 19.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 479.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

