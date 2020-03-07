Financial Contrast: TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) vs. Telenor ASA (NYSE:TELNY)

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TIM Participacoes and Telenor ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TIM Participacoes $4.22 billion 2.02 $917.85 million $1.03 17.09 Telenor ASA $12.95 billion 1.92 $965.21 million $0.73 23.11

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than TIM Participacoes. TIM Participacoes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telenor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TIM Participacoes pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. TIM Participacoes pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telenor ASA pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TIM Participacoes has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares TIM Participacoes and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TIM Participacoes 19.81% 8.71% 4.85% Telenor ASA 7.97% 22.32% 4.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TIM Participacoes and Telenor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TIM Participacoes 1 2 3 0 2.33 Telenor ASA 1 4 1 0 2.00

TIM Participacoes presently has a consensus target price of $26.88, indicating a potential upside of 52.70%. Given TIM Participacoes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TIM Participacoes is more favorable than Telenor ASA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of TIM Participacoes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Telenor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TIM Participacoes has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TIM Participacoes beats Telenor ASA on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services. It also provides landline telephone services, domestic long-distance and international long-distance voice services, personal mobile services, and multimedia communication services. In addition, the company sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2018, it served a subscriber base of 55.9 million customers; and had approximately 12.2 thousand points of sale, including 156 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 310 thousand points of sales to access prepaid phone services through supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul Participações S.A. and changed its name to TIM Participações S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM Participações S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcast services include DTH, and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission. The company also provides wholesale services that enable the operators to route international voice, messaging, data, and signaling traffic through a single connection to a global network, as well as handles international roaming relationships. In addition, it offers digital services, such as international communication services and machine to machine communication, as well as Internet based services, digital media advertising, and financial services. Further, the company sells mobile devices; and leases base station sites and equipment. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

