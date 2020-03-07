Financial Analysis: China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) vs. ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and ALJ Regional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers N/A N/A N/A ALJ Regional -5.96% -23.88% -8.68%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for China Customer Relations Centers and ALJ Regional, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Customer Relations Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

China Customer Relations Centers has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of China Customer Relations Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of ALJ Regional shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of ALJ Regional shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and ALJ Regional’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers $141.43 million 0.85 $16.09 million N/A N/A ALJ Regional $355.00 million 0.10 -$15.98 million N/A N/A

China Customer Relations Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ALJ Regional.

Summary

China Customer Relations Centers beats ALJ Regional on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tai'an, the People's Republic of China.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, granite, quartz, piedrafina, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings comprising blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products; heavily illustrated books; and specialty commercial products. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

