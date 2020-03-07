Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fidus Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Fidus Investment had a net margin of 62.86% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 502,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 73,098 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 298,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 264,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 48,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

