Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $14,923,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 403.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,914 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $43.13 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

