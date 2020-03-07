Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Trading Down 5.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.54, 1,918,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 161% from the average session volume of 735,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.
FOE has been the subject of several other research reports. Gabelli lowered shares of Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ferro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.
In related news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $213,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.09.
Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $245.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Ferro Company Profile (NYSE:FOE)
Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.
