FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 2.50

Media coverage about FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. FedEx earned a media sentiment score of 2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the shipping service provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected FedEx’s analysis:

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $127.68 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 608.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.42.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.32.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.