Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fannie Mae is the largest non-bank financial services company in the world. It operates pursuant to a federal charter and is one of the nation’s largest sources of financing for home mortgages. Fannie Mae is working to shrink the nation’s homeownership gaps through an American Dream Commitment to increase homeownership rates and serve targeted American families by the end of the decade. (Company Press Release) “

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura reissued a buy rating on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a report on Monday, February 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal National Mortgage Association presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of FNMA stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 2.14. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.