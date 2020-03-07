Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect Falcon Minerals to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $3.54 on Friday. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $314.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.00%.
In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Falcon Minerals
Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.
