Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.46.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

