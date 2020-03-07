EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 2.00

News headlines about EXXARO RESOURCE/S (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. EXXARO RESOURCE/S earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the energy company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:EXXAY opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. EXXARO RESOURCE/S has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $12.85.

About EXXARO RESOURCE/S

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms.

