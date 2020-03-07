Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.58. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,377,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,253 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,948,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 625,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,527.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 606,050 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

