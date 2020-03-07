Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.88.
Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.58. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.
In related news, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,377,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,988 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,253 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,948,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 625,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,527.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 606,050 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.
Further Reading: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.