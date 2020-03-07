Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,863,100.00 in Stock

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $1,863,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc bought 547,500 shares of Exterran stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $3,909,150.00.

Shares of Exterran stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. Exterran Corp has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $18.58.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.20 million. Analysts predict that Exterran Corp will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 126,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

