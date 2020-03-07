Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Lowered to C$8.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Extendicare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Extendicare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.85.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Shares of EXE opened at C$7.86 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$7.05 and a 1-year high of C$9.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.