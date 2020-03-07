Expedia Group Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Expedia Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the online travel company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.32.

Shares of EXPE opened at $91.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.94. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,873,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $715,170,000 after buying an additional 1,083,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $785,847,000 after buying an additional 828,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,675,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $181,152,000 after buying an additional 521,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

