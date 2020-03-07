EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVOP. Compass Point initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.21.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.71 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $330,720 in the last ninety days. 61.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,117,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,681,000 after acquiring an additional 262,966 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 5.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,338,000 after purchasing an additional 91,883 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,456,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,454,000 after purchasing an additional 242,085 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 56.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 471,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 8.8% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,124,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,628,000 after purchasing an additional 90,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.