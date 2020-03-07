Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Everbridge worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 50,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Everbridge by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Everbridge by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $273,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kent Mathy sold 5,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $535,622.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,856 shares of company stock worth $11,506,716. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVBG stock opened at $109.28 on Friday. Everbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $114.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

