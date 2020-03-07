Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wajax Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corp (TSE:WJX) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wajax in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wajax’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wajax from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Wajax stock opened at C$12.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41. Wajax has a 12-month low of C$12.38 and a 12-month high of C$19.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.30.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

