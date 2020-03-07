Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hercules Capital Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Hercules Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

HTGC stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 64.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 20.4% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 51.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

