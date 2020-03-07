Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Virtu Financial Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

VIRT opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.18. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

