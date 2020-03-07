Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for KeyCorp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.25 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC cut their price target on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

