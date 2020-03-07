Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for International Seaways Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of International Seaways in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $124.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.35 million.

INSW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $576.56 million, a PE ratio of -486.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in International Seaways by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $711,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

