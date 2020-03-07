Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ferro Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FOE)

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) – Equities research analysts at G.Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ferro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.30 per share for the year.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ferro had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $245.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Gabelli cut shares of Ferro to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ferro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $864.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.09. Ferro has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ferro by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,289,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,444,000 after purchasing an additional 151,153 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,405,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after buying an additional 221,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,397,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,383,000 after buying an additional 1,305,626 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,798,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after buying an additional 288,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,446,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,287,000 after buying an additional 111,996 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $213,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

