Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zymeworks Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.02) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.97). Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($8.89) EPS.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NYSE ZYME opened at $38.12 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Troy Cox bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 181.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

