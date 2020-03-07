Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Insulet Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Insulet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $179.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.54 and a 200 day moving average of $172.58. Insulet has a 12 month low of $80.43 and a 12 month high of $219.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 996.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Insulet by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,998,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,507,000 after purchasing an additional 760,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,362,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,583,000 after acquiring an additional 396,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,979,000 after acquiring an additional 328,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 524,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,438,000 after purchasing an additional 258,424 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,094,481 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

