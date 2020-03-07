EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their sell rating on shares of EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQM. Bank of America lowered their price objective on EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised EQM Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.

Get EQM Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQM opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.17. EQM Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $425.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.95 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EQM Midstream Partners will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.02%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 306.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQM Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.