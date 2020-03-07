Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect Ensign Energy Services to post earnings of C($0.13) per share for the quarter.
Shares of ESI stock opened at C$1.55 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.52 and a 12 month high of C$6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.72. The company has a market cap of $283.53 million and a PE ratio of 3.96.
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 15,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$43,904.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 743,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,102,003.69.
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.
