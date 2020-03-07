Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect Ensign Energy Services to post earnings of C($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Shares of ESI stock opened at C$1.55 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.52 and a 12 month high of C$6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.72. The company has a market cap of $283.53 million and a PE ratio of 3.96.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 15,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$43,904.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 743,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,102,003.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.88.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

