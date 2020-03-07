Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Peel Hunt lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,124. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Energean Oil & Gas traded as low as GBX 625 ($8.22) and last traded at GBX 625 ($8.22), with a volume of 5021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 641 ($8.43).

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other Energean Oil & Gas news, insider Robert Peck bought 1,100 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 770 ($10.13) per share, with a total value of £8,470 ($11,141.80). Also, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou bought 85,366 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 773 ($10.17) per share, with a total value of £659,879.18 ($868,033.65). Insiders bought a total of 221,466 shares of company stock valued at $167,704,918 over the last three months.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 763.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 892.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.71.

About Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG)

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

