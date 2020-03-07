Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at National Bank Financial

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

EFX opened at C$7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $710.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.31. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$6.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

