Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EHC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from to in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.22.

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

