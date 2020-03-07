Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at National Bank Financial

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Empire from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Empire has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$35.36.

Shares of EMP.A opened at C$32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.61. Empire has a 12-month low of C$27.61 and a 12-month high of C$37.43.

In other Empire news, Director Robert G. C. Sobey sold 1,500 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total transaction of C$46,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,073.20.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

