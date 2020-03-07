ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elementis plc is a specialty chemicals company. Its business comprises of Specialty Products, Chromium and Surfactants. The company’s product consists of BENTONE(R) organoclays, RHEOLATE(R) rheological additives, DAPRO(R) specialty additives, M-P-A(R) anti-settling agents, NALZIN(R) corrosion and rust inhibitors, THIXATROL(R) rheology additives, NUOSPERSE(R) wetting and dispersing agents, TINT-AYD (R)colorants, SLIP-AYD(R) waxes and slip additives, SERDOX(R) polyglycol ethers, SERDOLAMIDE(R) alkanolamides and SERVOXYL(R) phosphate esters. Elementis plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

ELMTY stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70. The company has a market cap of $785.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.50. ELEMENTIS PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $9.14.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

