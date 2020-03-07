Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $81.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Get Elastic alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.85.

ESTC stock opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.96. Elastic has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 556,188 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $661,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,190,397.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,431 shares of company stock valued at $7,810,692. 35.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Elastic by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elastic (ESTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.