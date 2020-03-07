Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $1.10 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ekso Bionics an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EKSO shares. ValuEngine raised Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 286.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 534.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,997 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Ekso Bionics worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke.

