eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Getting Neutral News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been trending neutral on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. eBay earned a coverage optimism score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the e-commerce company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

eBay stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. eBay has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.68.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 over the last 90 days. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

