Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 714,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,196,000 after purchasing an additional 61,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 52,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

ETN opened at $92.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.28. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $74.29 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.09%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

