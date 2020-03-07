Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Dycom Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of DY stock opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $811.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 713,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 55,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 385,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after buying an additional 22,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after buying an additional 48,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

