Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $13.38 Million Position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in XP in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in XP in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in XP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in XP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in XP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000.

XP stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.08. XP Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $43.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

