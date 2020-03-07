Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $10.47 Million Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 313,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,466,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $770.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.46. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.