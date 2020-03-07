Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 90,233 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,233 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Goosehead Insurance worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 514.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 43.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 387.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 276,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 219,702 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.16 million, a P/E ratio of 208.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.11.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $60,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at $29,923,078.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $931,446.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,301 shares in the company, valued at $39,486,900.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,022 shares of company stock worth $21,138,731 in the last ninety days. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

