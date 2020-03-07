Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 339,498 Shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339,498 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Knoll worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNL. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 283,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 177,371 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 429.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 85,333 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 789,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,211 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Knoll by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 75,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Knoll from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of Knoll stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. Knoll Inc has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $821.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Knoll had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $371.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Knoll’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

