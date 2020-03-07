Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 108,652 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,652 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nice worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Nice by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 76.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nice by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nice alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Nice from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nice to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.75.

Shares of NICE opened at $159.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.61. Nice Ltd has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $183.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.02.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.