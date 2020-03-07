Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 562,860 Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 562,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWO. Compass Point began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.74.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $79,719.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $67,950.27. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,084.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

