Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,270,158 Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,270,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,262,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 1.91% of Limelight Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,208,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 415,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 92,270 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,000,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 612,181 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 129,954 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 397,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLNW shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.