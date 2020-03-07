Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 199,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,751,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPX Flow by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,010,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 77,856 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 172,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 127,887 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51. SPX Flow Inc has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jose Larios sold 18,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $765,034.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,194 shares in the company, valued at $796,359.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX Flow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

SPX Flow Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.